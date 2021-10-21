Freeform’s Krissy Wall Joins Brownstone Productions As Head of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Krissy Wall has joined Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions as Head of Television. Wall comes to Brownstone from Freeform where she spent five and a half years, most recently as VP of Programming and Development across Drama, Comedy, Animation and Original Movies. She worked on the series The Bold Type and Siren and oversaw development of Motherland and Single Drunk Female, among others.

Before Freeform, Wall was part of the team that launched OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, serving as Director of Programming, and also independently produced the documentary Oprah Builds a Network. In 2012, she founded her own production company Small Potatoes Media, where she developed short form and digital series for brands and platforms including Ford, Rainn Wilson’s Soulpancake, Neutrogena, Purell, Awesomeness and Teen Vogue among others. In her early career, Wall was the Director of Development for Ashton Kutcher’s Katalyst Media.

At Brownstone Productions, Wall succeeds Dannah Shinder. The company currently has multiple film, TV and digital projects in the works through its exclusive television deal at Warner Bros. Television and first-look film deal at Universal across various networks and studios, including Universal, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Fox, Freeform, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and Peacock.

On the TV side, Brownstone recently produced the praised Hulu comedy series Shrill. Series in development include Red Queen and a Pitch Perfect spinoff starring Adam Devine at Peacock; Over My Dead Body at HBO Max; and the adult animated comedy Bedrock at Fox, with Banks voicing the role of Pebbles.

Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Brownstone Productions are repped by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.