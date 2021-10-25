‘Killing It’: Craig Robinson’s Peacock Comedy Reveals Cast

Top (L to R) Stefanie Nogueras, Jet Miller, and Rell Battle. Bottom (L to R) Claudia O'Doherty, Scott MacArthur, and Wyatt Walter.

Craig Robinson‘s new Peacock comedy series Killing It has revealed its cast and what characters they’ll portray. They include Stephanie Nogueras, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott Macarthur, Wyatt Walter, and Jett Miller.

Robinson leads the cast as Craig, a man who will do anything to make his American Dream come true, even compete in a state-sponsored python hunt. Nogueras plays his ex-wife Camille with whom he uneasily co-parents their pre-teen daughter, Vanessa (Jet Miller).

Battle plays Craig’s younger brother Isaiah, whose version of the American Dream is a lot less legal than that of his sibling.

O’Doherty plays Jillian, a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who introduces Craig to the bizarre world of snake hunting.

Macarthur will play Brock, a rival snake hunter and aspiring social media star. Brock’s teenage son and reluctant cameraman Corby will be played by Walter.

Production of the 10 episode series is already underway in New Orleans. Each episode will be 30 minutes long.

Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici will serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable will also executive produce. Marable will direct the first three episodes.

The project reunites Goor and Robinson who collaborated on NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine which recently concluded after 8 seasons. Goor was creator of the police procedural comedy alongside Mike Schur, and Robinson recurred in the role of Doug Judy (aka The Pontiac Bandit).