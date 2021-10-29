Kiernan Shipka Headlines Wall Street Drama ‘The Golden Cage’ In Works At Hulu; Susanna White To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has put into development hourlong drama The Golden Cage, from producers Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy) and Adam Rodin (Extant). Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is attached to star in the project, created and written by Page Awards finalist Oskar Nordmark. BAFTA-winning British helmer Susanna White (Andor) is set to direct the potential pilot and serve as an executive producer.

Described as Suits meets Oliver Stone’s Wall Street, The Golden Cage explores the lengths one woman (Shipka) will go to camouflage her past, while climbing the dizzying heights of Wall Street.

This marks the first major sale for Nordmark who is a forensic accountant by trade. He executive produces alongside Taja via his Epidemic Pictures banner, Rodin, White and Roadside Attractions. Talks are underway with potential showrunners.

Rodin originally brought the project to Taja to develop and produce through Epidemic Pictures. Based on the experience Taja had working with Nordmark on the original draft, he signed the writer as a client to co-manage with Rodin. Taja then took the project to Jennifer Berman at Roadside, who will also executive produce alongside indie studio’s principals, Eric D’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen. The script, with Shipka and White attached, was taken out, generating interest and landing at Hulu.

Through Epidemic, Taja has set up numerous TV projects over the last few years, including Reunited at NBC with Rodin. He is a producing partner with his client Felicia Henderson who is coming off an overall deal at 20th Television.

Rodin, who was a Co-Producer on Extant, is an Executive Producer on Don’t Go In The Water for Universal Pictures, as well as the sequel to Open Water at Lionsgate. Recently, he wrote Emergency Landing for WB.

Roadside recently released the spy thriller The Courier, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, and Jessie Buckley, and Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio. Past releases include Judy (for which Renee Zellweger won an Oscar), The Peanut Butter Falcon and Manchester by the Sea. Roadside Attractions also is the production company on Lionsgate’s Dear White People series for Netflix.

Shipka played the title role in Netflix’s series Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. She recently wrapped filming the lead role in the remake of Swimming With Sharks alongside Diane Kruger. Beyond Sabrina, Kiernan is probably best known for playing Sally Draper in AMC’s Mad Men. She is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

White is currently directing the Disney + Star Wars spin-off series Andor starring Diego Luna. She has also directed for such series as The Deuce, Boardwalk Empire, Billions and Masters Of Sex. Her feature directing credits include Woman Walks Ahead starring Jessica Chastain. She is repped by CAA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Nordmark is repped by Epidemic Management and attorney Mark Stankevich. Rodin is repped by Epidemic, CAA and Ziffren.