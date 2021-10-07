Kiernan Shipka To Appear As Sabrina Spellman In ‘Riverdale’ Season 6

In Wednesday’s Season 5 finale of Riverdale, it seems that Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead are set to face off with some supernatural threat. Luckily, an expert on all things witchcraft-related is on her way to the titular town.

Just hours after the fiery season ender on Thursday, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka revealed that she is set to appear as her titular character for Riverdale‘s upcoming sixth season, which will debut in November.

“from Greendale to Riverdale,” the actress teased on Instagram “See u in Season 6.”

Shipka’s photo sees her all dressed up in an quintessentially Sabrina outfit, sitting on set in a chair that confirms the sorceress’ appearance in Riverdale.

In the Season 5 finale of Riverdale, Madelaine Petch’s Cheryl Blossom learned about her ancestor Abigail, who was accused of witchcraft by townsfolk including the predecessors of Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). In her final moments, Abigail Blossom cursed the town of Riverdale. The season ender saw Cheryl recite her ancestor’s curse and resurrect the ominous spirit just as the town turns a new page.

Her entrance into the world of Riverdale comes as series regular Mark Consuelos made his grand exit. Thursday’s episode saw Consuelos’ Hiram Lodge a part of Riverdale ablaze shortly after the the main characters exiled him.

The CW is series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.

See Shipka’s post below.