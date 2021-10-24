Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live.

Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his hosting debut on November 6. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in season 17.

He will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017.

SNL returns for its fifth episode on November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.