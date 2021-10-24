Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ & ‘Tenet’ Among Winners At Eighth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Rust' Production Company To Launch Internal Safety Review After Fatal Accident, Possible Prior Gun Incident & Camera Crew Walkout
Read the full story

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession'
HBO

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live.

Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his hosting debut on November 6. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in season 17.

He will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017.

SNL returns for its fifth episode on November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad