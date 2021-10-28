Kiefer Sutherland To Headline ’24’ Virtual Convention On 20th Anniversary Of Series’ Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: For the first time ever, 24 star/executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, joined by most of the main cast and the creative team of the Emmy-winning drama, will reunite on Zoom to mark the 20th anniversary of the Fox series’ Nov. 6, 2001 premiere.

Along with Sutherland, slated to participate in the virtual 24 fan convention, which will feature multiple panels and serve as Operation Smile fundraiser, will be fellow cast members Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Clarke, Eric Balfour, Reiko Aylesworth, Xander Berkeley, Sarah Wynter, Gregory Itzin, Mykelti Williamson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Cherry Jones, Louis Lombardi, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tzi Ma and Sprague Grayden, among others. Interacting with fans, they will appear together on classic 24-style split screen to share experiences and stories from working on the long-running action drama series.

“24 fans were the greatest I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait to talk to you all,” Sutherland said.

The cast will be joined by 24 creators/executive producers Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow, executive producer Howard Gordon, pilot director Stephen Hopkins, series directors/EPs Jon Cassar and Brad Turner, casting director Debi Manwiller, composer Sean Callery, producer Michael Loceff and cinematographer Rodney Charters.

Fittingly, admission to the event will be $24, with a portion of the proceeds donated to Operation Smile, which provides comprehensive care to children with cleft lip and palate.

The 24 reunion caps a #20YEARSOF24 campaign which began as a virtual discussion group that spawned a podcast, featuring more than 40 guests from the show’s 9 seasons. The 24 Virtual Convention is produced by GoTellSomeOne Podcasts, Mimetic Productions and the 24 Universe Team.