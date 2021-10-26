Kevin Dillon And Sam Asghari To Co-Star With Mel Gibson In Action Thriller ‘Hot Seat’

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Dillon and Sam Asghari have boarded the Emmet/Furla action thriller Hot Seat. Deadline previously reported that Mel Gibson would star in the film. The Lionsgate company Grindstone Entertainment will handle North America distribution, and Highland Film Group is repping foreign sales. James Cullen Bressack will direct. He just helmed Fortress with Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis, which is in post.

In Hot Seat, an ex-hacker is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office. Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat.

Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing Hot Seat with Bressack. The pic is based on a story by Leon Langford & Collin Watts. Gary Raskin and Alastair Burlingham will be exec producers and are co-financing. Lionsgate is releasing through Emmett and Furla’s long-term deal there.

Dillon is repped by APA and Gallant Management.