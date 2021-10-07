Kennedy Center Union Authorizes Strike Over Pay Cuts & Staffing, Setting Stage For ‘Hadestown’ Pickets

With the Tony-winning Hadestown set to make its Washington D.C. debut at the Kennedy Center next week, stagehands at the celebrated venue have authorized a strike vote over what it calls “draconian” wage cuts, job eliminations and other proposed workplace changes.

In a vote today, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 22 gave its executive board the authority to call a strike and for members and supporters of the union to then set up picket lines outside the Kennedy Center.

“A strike can be avoided and Hadestown can take the stage, said IATSE Local 22 President David McIntyre in a statement, “but that’s up to Kennedy Center’s managers. We’ve been more than willing to tighten our belts and help the Kennedy Center during this difficult time for the arts. However, the Kennedy Center’s management team has decided to use the pandemic as an excuse to gut our contract while taking millions in federal relief dollars just as large audiences are scheduled to return.”

The vote follows 16 months of negotiations and arrives just before the Oct. 13-31 Hadestown engagement that will mark the center’s post-shutdown return Broadway stagings. “Through this pandemic, every other major venue in and around Washington has managed to successfully maintain their agreements with our union and work with us to prepare for the return of audiences,” McIntyre said. “Putting on a Broadway show, any show, is a team effort, the Kennedy Center’s managers will have a hell of a time putting on Hadestown without us.”

In its statement today, the union said that Kennedy Center management has “chosen to take millions in federal aid and then treat staff harshly,” noting that the arts center also drew criticism last year after receiving $25 million in federal stimulus aid and then announcing that it would furlough workers.

In addition to the proposed pays cuts and layoffs, other sticking points are health and safety protocols and what the union says is management’s refusal to provide scheduling information so workers can “better plan both their work and home life.” A Kennedy Center spokesperson has disputed that characterization of the talks.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Eileen Andrews, Lincoln Center’s vice president of public relations, disputed the union’s characterization of the negotiations, saying that the stumbling block was the stagehands’ demand for a “cost-prohibitive and unsustainable” work expansion that would require the center’s use of IATSE members for various off-site events.

“The union has not notified us of a work stoppage,” she said in the statement. “At this time, all performances and events will proceed as scheduled,” she added. “Patrons will be advised immediately should this change.”