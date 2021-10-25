‘Kenan’: Hayley Marie Norman Joins Season 2 Of NBC Comedy From Kenan Thompson

EXCLUSIVE: Hayley Marie Norman has joined the cast of NBC’s Kenan for Season 2 in a recurring role.

Norman will portray the character of Janay, a new force in Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) life. She is described as funny, beautiful, fierce, loving, and determined to get what she wants. Janay comes into Gary’s (Chris Redd) life and shakes things up for the Williams brothers.

The comedy follows the recently widowed host of Atlanta’s no. 2 morning show who struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest Gary. NBC renewed the series in April.

As to what’s ahead for the show’s sophomore season, Thompson teased Kenan’s love life will “crank up a notch or two” in Season 2 during an interview with Deadline in May. He also shared his plans to see how far he can push his character.

“I want to see my character lose his mind completely and see how dark we can take it and of course have some revelation and be brought back to the light. I want to see how crazy we can go with it,” the SNL star revealed.

Norman can currently be seen in Peacock’s A.P. Bio‘s fourth season in the role of Shayla Howard (available now to stream). She will next appear opposite Kat Dennings in the upcoming season premiere of Hulu’s Dollface from Michelle Nader and Jordan Weiss.

Additionally, Norman just wrapped a starring role in the indie pilot Honeycomb alongside Baron Vaughn and Joe Mande from filmmaker Sam Roden.

