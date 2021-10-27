Kelsey Grammer, Phyllis Logan Board ‘No Way Up’; Rio Ferdinand Soccer Doc; Chumbawamba Film Sales Deal – Global Briefs

Kelsey Grammer, Phyllis Logan Headline Thriller ‘No Way Up’

Kelsey Grammer (X-Men: The Last Stand) and Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey) have been set to lead the survival thriller No Way Up. Directed by Claudio Fäh (Wilder), the pic shows passengers fighting for air supply after their plane crashes into the Pacific Ocean. BAFTA-winner Annalise Davis and Molly Conners (Birdman) are producing with Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Entertainment. The company will handle the film’s worldwide sales and will introduce to buyers at the American Film Market. A spring 2022 shoot will take off in Malta.

Rio Ferdinand Exec’ing Docuseries Following Emerging Soccer Stars

Soccer star Rio Ferdinand is executive producing documentary South Of The River, a three-parter showcasing the next generation of sporting talents. The project comes from Gabriel Clarke (Le Mans) of Noah Media Group, Jay Gill (Out Of Their Skin) is directing. It explores the stories of young, emerging talents from statistically underprivileged postcodes of South London, which is now a globally recognised productive area for scouting for soccer players. Current Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is also featured. The series began production pre-Covid and will broadcast in the UK from November 23 on BT Sports.

Chumbawamba Doc Gets Sales Deal

Caroline Stern’s Canoe Films has boarded sales on music doc I Get Knocked Down, which is co-directed by BAFTA and Emmy-winner Sophie Robinson (The Surgeon’s Cut) and Chumbawamba frontman Dunstan Bruce. It focuses on the story of the Tubthumping band, and features Bruce alongside former band members, who offer insight into the rock band’s history. After its premiere at Sheffield Doc/Fest this year, the pic will next be screened at the American Film Market, where Canoe Films will introduce to buyers.