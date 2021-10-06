Kelly Campbell Officially Joins Peacock As President

Kelly Campbell has been officially named President of Peacock.

The news Wednesday comes after speculation tied the former Hulu chief to the NBCUniversal streamer after she left the former company earlier this week.

Reporting to Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal and based in Los Angeles, Campbell will be responsible for Peacock’s streaming business and work with leadership across NBCUniversal television, film, news and sports on Peacock live and original programming.

She begins her new job in November.

Campbell, who had significant time left on her contract at Hulu, was upped from Hulu Chief Marketing Officer to President on February 25, 2020 by then-Direct-to-Consumer & International chairman Kevin Mayer.

Prior to joining Hulu, Campbell spent 12 years at Google in leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses including a year in Google Japan building the Online Sales and Operations functions. She began her career in finance as an investment banking analyst at JPMorgan Chase.

“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” said Strauss.