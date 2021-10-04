Kelly Campbell Exits As Hulu President

Kelly Campbell is leaving Hulu after four years, the last 20 months as President. Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, announced Kelly Campbell’s (no relation) exit in an internal memo.

“Kelly Campbell has left the Company, effective immediately,” Rebecca Campbell wrote.

Until a replacement is found, Kelly Campbell’s direct reports — Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson and Annie Luo — will report to Rebecca Campbell. Additionally, the leaders of the Disney Streaming cross-business teams — Joe Inzerillo, Jerrell Jimerson, Jaya Kolhatkar and Karen Van Kirk — will dual-report to Michael Paull and, temporarily, to Campbell.

Kelly Campbell, who had significant time left on her contract, was upped from Hulu Chief Marketing Officer to President on Feb 25, 2020 by then-Direct-to-Consumer & International chairman Kevin Mayer. He was at the Hulu offices in Santa Monica that morning to announce Campbell’s promotion when he was summoned back to Burbank for a meeting where Bob Iger named Bob Chapek as his successor and new Disney CEO. Mayer resigned two and a half months later.

Prior to joining Hulu, Campbell spent 12 years at Google in leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses including a year in Google Japan building the Online Sales and Operations functions. She began her career in finance as an investment banking analyst at JPMorgan Chase.

“Four years ago I accepted my dream job when I joined Hulu,” Kelly Campbell wrote in a Linkedin post. “And it didn’t disappoint. I worked with the best of the best, in a values driven culture full of the most talented people around. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved together. While I’ve made the decision to move on from Hulu, I’ll forever bleed green.”

Campbell hinted that she may have left for another job, ending her post with “As for what’s next, stay tuned…”

Her exit was first reported by Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni.