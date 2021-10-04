Keira Knightley To Star In 20th Century Studios’ ‘Boston Strangler’; Scott Free, LuckyChap Producing

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Studios has set Keira Knightley to star in Boston Strangler, a drama written and to be directed by Matt Ruskin, best known for Crown Heights. Ridley Scott and Kevin Walsh of Scott Free will produce alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment. Pic begins shooting in December in Boston.

Based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, this is the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.

Boston-native Ruskin researched McLaughlin and Cole by tracking down their families and their actual research from the early ’60s.

Knightly plays McLaughlin. She next stars in Silent Night, and voices the title character in Charlotte.

Sam Roston will oversee for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap. Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century Studios.

Knightley is repped by United Agents, Range and attorney Jason Sloane. Ruskin is repped by UTA and Grandview; LuckyChap is with Management 360, CAA and attorney Jeff Bernstein.