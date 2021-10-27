Kathy Bates Drama ‘Home’ Gets U.S. Deal With Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to the dramatic feature Home—starring Jake McLaughlin (Savages, ABC’s Quantico), Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Fox’s American Horror Story, Misery) and more—from production company augenschein Filmproduktion, setting it for a day-and-date release on December 3rd.

The first feature written and directed by award-winning German actress Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, Run Lola Run, Blow) will hit theaters in 10 cities, in addition to all major cable and digital platforms.

It tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after spending more than 20 years in prison to find out that, even after two decades, his small American hometown has not forgotten the atrocity he committed. Despite the confrontation and hostility from the locals, Marvin will do what it takes to win back his place in society. He is welcomed back to his shabby, run-down family home by his terminally ill mother, Bernadette (Bates) and her male nurse and companion, Jayden (Lil Rel Howery).

Home‘s ensemble also includes Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), Derek Richardson (Dr. House), James Jordan (Yellowstone) and Stephen Root (Bombshell).

Augenschein Filmproduktion—Germany’s leading film production company, headed by Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo—developed the story and produced with France-based BAC Films Productions’ David Grumbach, Lemming Films’ Leontine Petit and Erik Glijnis, based in the Netherlands, and Fireglory’s Christine Günther and Chevy Chen, based in Los Angeles and Germany. Pic was supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, the FFA, the DFFF, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Tax Credit, Eurimages and Creative Europe Media.

The film premiered at the Rome Film Festival last year, subsequently going to screen at Tallinn Black Nights, the San Francisco Film Festival and the Munich Film Festival, ahead of its theatrical release in Germany in July.

The Home sale was negotiated by BAC Films together with WME Independent.