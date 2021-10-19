Kathryn Morris Joins Indie ‘Hayseed’

EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Morris has signed on to the ensemble independent film Hayseed. The dark comedy murder mystery comes from first-time writer-director Travis Burgess. Michael V. Brown and Eric Cotti serve as producers.

Set in a small town in Michigan, the film follows the investigation of a church congregation after their reverend is found dead. Morris plays Joyce Metts, a former beauty queen now a waitress at the local diner and a jealous type, prone to gossip. She is protective of her daughter Willa, who is a high school senior ready to leave town on her athletic scholarship.

Morris is best known for her starring role in the hit series Cold Case which ran for seven season and remains one of television’s most watched dramas. After her breakout role in Rod Lurie’s The Contender, some of her additional film work includes The Dirt, Hostage and Moneyball.

Morris is represented by Gersh and Atlas Artists.