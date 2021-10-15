Katey Sagal Recovering After Being Hit By Car In Los Angeles

The Conners‘ Katey Sagal is recuperating after she was clipped by a car in Los Angeles Friday morning.

Sagal was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car making a left turn, according to TMZ, which first reported the accident. The driver reportedly helped her and called an ambulance. She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Her representative tells Deadline she’s going to be OK and will go home sometime today.

Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment. There’s no indication that her injuries will impact production on The Conners, but the situation remains fluid as she is still recovering.

Sagal has recurred as Louise on ABC’s Roseanne spinoff The Conners since the first season. She also starred in and co-executive produced the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama Rebel which aired for one season on ABC. She previously starred in FX’s Sons of Anarchy, winning a Golden Globe award for her role as Gemma Teller Morrow, and also is known for her work on Married With Children.