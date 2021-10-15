Kasie Hunt Reveals That She Had Surgery To Remove Benign Brain Tumor

Kasie Hunt, who recently joined CNN as anchor and chief national affairs analyst, revealed in an interview with People that she recently had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

Hunt has been recovering after the discovery of the tumor, which doctors initially thought were migraine headaches. But that changed in August, when she started to feel worse. A scan showed a small rate of growth.

“Once we learned that, then we really had to take some action, because that was a really scary thing to learn,” Hunt told People. “Once you see growth in the brain, that means that there is a tumor growing in the brain.”

Hunt, 36, is the mother of a two-year-old, and called the experience “surreal” given her young age. The tumor turned out to be small and benign. Surgery was performed by Daniel Yoshor, M.D. and his team at Penn Medicine.

She has about six to eight weeks of recovery, she told People. We’re told that no date has been set for her return, as the network is leaving that question to Hunt and her doctors.

CNN made the official announcement in August that she would be joining the network as the first official anchor for the network’s upcoming subscription streaming service CNN+, set to debut in the first quarter of next year.

Hunt previously was at NBC News and MSNBC, where she was anchor of Way Too Early.