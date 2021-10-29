Kaley Cuoco Studiocanal & Picture Company Feature ‘Role Play’ Lands ‘Bodyguard’ Director Thomas Vincent – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: The Kaley Cuoco movie Role Play from Studiocanal and The Picture Company has landed French filmmaker Thomas Vincent for a May 2022 start.

The project, which Deadline first told you about, is a stylish action thriller with a franchise-able hook, about a young married couple whose life is turned upside down after secrets are revealed about each other’s past. The movie is based on an original idea by George Heller who is serving as EP. Seth Owen, who wrote the Ridley Scott produced sci-fi thriller Morgan starring Kate Mara and Anya Taylor-Joy, penned the screenplay. Two-time Emmy nominated Flight Attendant star and EP Cuoco is also producing Role Play.

Studiocanal will kick off global sales for Role Play at AFM from Nov. 1-5.

Recently Vincent directed the pilot for the forthcoming Jack Reacher series for Amazon and Skydance TV. He was also the lead director on Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard for World Productions/BBC One. The show starring Richard Madden is a modern political thriller that follows a troubled war veteran assigned to protect a controversial politician, and is available to stream on Netflix in the US and BBC in the UK and Ireland. The show won the award for Best New Drama at the 24th National Television Awards and was nominated for Best Television Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Vincent previously directed the first series of the historical drama Versailles for Capa Drama/Zodiak. The series follows young King Louis XIV’s rise to power and his transformation into France’s most infamous monarch. Vincent returned to kick off Series Two of that show in 2017. His first feature Karnaval, a love story about an Algerian carnival worker, was selected for the 49th Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Alfred Bauer Prize. He is repped by CAA and UBBA.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing Role Play under their overall deal with Studiocanal.

Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Rachel Henochsberg will oversee for the studio.

Role Play is one of many projects that The Picture Company has underway with Studiocanal including Baghead which is currently shooting, the Liam Neeson thriller Retribution which is also in production in Berlin, and Gunpowder Milkshake which debuted on Netflix in July. They also just acquired the podcast Shipworm in an auction for a feature adaptation.