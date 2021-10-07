Juli Reding Dies: ‘Tormented’ & ‘Mission In Morocco’ Actress Was 85

Juli Reding, an actress known for turns in films including Tormented and Mission in Morocco, along with numerous guest-starring TV appearances, has died. She was 85.

She died September 16 in Springfield, MO, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

Reding made more than 20 film and TV appearances between the 1950s and ’80s and was perhaps best known for Tormented, a horror pic from filmmaker and VFX artist Bert I. Gordon. It was featured in the fourth season of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

In the feature, she portrayed Vi Mason, the former flame of jazz musician Tom Stewart’s (Richard Carlson), who comes back to haunt him after he lets her fall to her death.

Reding signed a contract with Warner Bros. in the 1950s and would appear over the years in motion pictures including The Helen Morgan Story, Cowboy, Darby’s Rangers, Vice Raid, Mission in Morocco and Why Must I Die?

The actress also guest-starred on dram and comedy series including Mr. Adams and Eve, 77 Sunset Strip, Lock Up, Sea Hunt, The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, Branded, Burke’s Law, Dr. Kildaire, The Big Valley and Murder, She Wrote, among others.

Reding was born on November 28, 1935 in Quanah, TX, moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting after graduating from Southwest Missouri State University. At varying points in time, she claimed honorary titles including Ms. Los Angeles Press Club, Ms. Los Angeles Dodger and Ms. U.S. Air Force.

Per the News-Leader, Reding is survived by her son, Christopher D. Taylor; grandson Christopher H. Taylor; her sister, Judy Siebert; stepchildren Lynn Colwell and Jeffrey J. Hutner; and multiple with nieces and nephews.

No public memorial service will be held. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Help Give Hope, Harmony House or the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.