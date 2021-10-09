Skip to main content
‘Judge Judy’ Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Speaking Out On His Absence From New ‘Judy Justice’ Show

Petri Hawkins Byrd, the longtime bailiff on the Judge Judy show, is speaking out on why he’s not part of the new IMDB show, Judy Justice.

Byrd told Entertainment Weekly that he was simply never asked to be part of the new show. He claims they never talked about any future role for him in the new show as they produced the 25th and final season, which saw Judge Judy Sheindlin appear in New York, while Byrd and the rest of the crew stayed in Los Angeles.

