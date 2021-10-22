Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List.

The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence.

Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce. Los Angeles Media Fund will fully finance, with Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman also producing. CAA Media Finance arranged financing and will handle the domestic sale.

Majors will shoot the film in May after finishing production on Creed III, in which he will play Adonis Creed’s ring nemesis. That will work out well as he will already have the physique needed to step in the role of a bodybuilder.

Majors has proven one of the busier leading actors working in Hollywood right now. His latest film, Netflix’s anticipated Western The Harder They Fall, premiered at the London Film Festival, with Majors’ performance as Nat Love earning rave reviews and giving him early award-season buzz. The movie is available in theaters nationwide beginning today and globally on Netflix on November 3.

He’s coming off his most accoladed role of his career in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination for his starring role. On the film side, he recently starred in Spike Lee’s war drama Da 5 Bloods. He also recently made his grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conquer, first appearing in the season finale of Loki as He Who Remains. He will reprise the role, this time as Kang, in the upcoming Ant-Man: Quantumania. In 2022, he also has the war epic Devotion where he plays a U.S. Navy fighter pilot.

