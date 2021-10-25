Jonas Brothers To Be Roasted In Netflix Comedy Special Hosted By Kenan Thompson

The Jonas Brothers will be taking the heat in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a one-hour comedy special set to premiere on Netflix on November 23, with Kenan Thompson as host.

The streamer’s first-ever family roast, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, is described as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

The special will feature guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is produced by Fulwell 73. Emma Conway and Gabe Turner executive produce for Fulwell 73, along with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. James Longman is executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Greenberg is head writer.

You can watch the announcement below.