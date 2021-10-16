More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team.

“They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports.

Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled.

Starting in 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem before games, allegedly to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Players on other teams picked up on his lead, eventually prompting the NFL to adopt a different approach to player relations and become more woke. That included messages on its helmet and in the end zone, having the so-called “Black National Anthem” performed before games, and donating a large sum of money to various Black causes.

Kaepernick is still training each day, hoping for yet another shot in the league.

Gruden resigned earlier this week as Raiders coach after many emails revealed racist, misogynistic, and anti-gay language.

The NFL is under pressure to release more information from its investigation into the Washington Football Team culture.

The former Washington Football Team (WFT) employees sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this year that asked him to make the league’s investigative reports findings public.