Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams Pull From Events After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi have to cancel scheduled events due to testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Variety, Adams was scheduled to appear at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He was set to perform a medley of songs including “It’s Only Love,” which is a duet between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album, Reckless, but a last minute positive Covid test rendered him unable to attend. A rep for Adams told Variety that Adams is fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms.

Country star Keith Urban stepped in for Bryan Adams at the ceremony to perform with R&B recording artist, H.E.R. in a recreating the Turner/Adams song.

“It’s My Life” singer Jon Bon Jovi, is in a similar boat as WSVN 7 News in south Florida first reports that a scheduled concert was promptly canceled in front of an awaiting crowd that was informed about his Covid diagnosis. Variety mentions the event, called “Runaway With JBJ” and put on by Runaway Tours, was scheduled for October 29 to 31 and included an acoustic storyteller performance with Jovi, a Q&A and photo-op, in addition to a Halloween costume welcome party.

A rep for Bon Jovi states that the musician is fully vaccinated and doing well.