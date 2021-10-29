John Woo Returns To Direct Joel Kinnaman In No-Dialogue Action Film ‘Silent Night;’ AFM

EXCLUSIVE: A bountiful AFM Market just got even better. Buyers are buzzing about Silent Night, the first U.S. action film in decades to be directed by the iconic Chinese filmmaker John Woo. Joel Kinnaman will star in an film that will tell a loud action tale, without a word of dialogue.

Sources tell Deadline the story is basic, as a normal father heads into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death. The film is in negotiations to be financed by Capstone. John Wick’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri and Lori Tilkin are producing and Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan is overseeing with Joe Gatta. Other casting is underway.

The prospect of a Woo return is as intriguing as his intention to make has buyers sparked up. After directing the stylistic Hong Kong action classics from The Killer to A Better Tomorrow, Hard Boiled and Bullet in the Head, Woo came to Hollywood and directed action films that included Broken Arrow, Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II, Woo once again returned to make his films in China after the 2003 Ben Affleck starrer Paycheck.

