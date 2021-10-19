‘The Continental’: Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada Among Five Cast In Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Mishel Prada (Vida), Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) and Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) are set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.



The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Point-Du Jour will play Miles; Allain portrays Lou; Prada will play KD, Nhung Kate is Yen and Robson plays Frankie. Gibson will play a character named Cormac.

Executive producers Greg Coolidge (Wayne, Ride Along) and Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing the event series and serve as showrunners. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Stahelski, Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will also serve as executive producers.

The John Wick trilogy has grossed almost $600 million worldwide. The films have been scripted by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski, and John Wick: Chapter Four is currently shooting in Germany, France and Japan with Reeves reprising his assassin character.

Point-du-jour is repped by Gersh and Buchwald. Allain is repped by UTA, Link Entertainment and Independent Talent Group in the UK. Prada is repped by UTA. Robson is repped by UTA. Nhung Kate is repped by Bowery Artists.