‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Roasts Senator Mitt Romney And His ‘Ted Lasso’ Costume

John Oliver took aim at senator Mitt Romney during tonight’s episode of Last Week Tonight.

For Halloween festivities, the Utah junior senator was photographed as the titular character from Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, sporting a thick mustache and yellow lanyard while tapping a sign that reads “BELIEVE.”

After showing a photo of the former governor-as-soccer coach serving biscuits to the unpopular Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, Oliver maligned the Republican senator, calling the move “very ‘homeroom teachers dressed as the most popular kids in school.'”

Later in the segment, Romney was seen speaking out against the proposed billionaire tax in Biden’s Build Back Better bill, criticizing the incentivization presented to the ultra-wealthy.

“It’s not a good idea to tell billionaires don’t come to America and don’t start your business here. You’re going to tax not when they sell something, but when they own it and the value goes up,” Romney said. “What that means is these multi-billionaires are going to look and say, ‘I don’t want to invest in the stock market because as that goes up I’m going to get taxed so maybe I’m going to invest in a ranch or in paintings, or things that don’t build jobs and create a stronger economy.'”

Oliver, evoking the good-natured protagonist played by Jason Sudeikis, retorted, “Not to sound too much like Mitt’s hero Ted Lasso, but Mitt must be made of wood and yapping on the owl because that man is cuckoo like a clock. Is he Dora the Explorer on an acid trip because he just can’t stop licking Boots.”

Earlier in the week, after Romney directed a flurry of tweets at the Ted Lasso creator, it was reported that Sudeikis “liked” a post from Alex Baze, a former writer for Saturday Night Live. The tweet read, “The scariest thing he could think of was kindness.”