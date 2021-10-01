John Logan Blumhouse Horror Film Headed To Peacock, Casts Six – BlumFest

Today BlumFest it was announced that John Logan’s feature directorial debut, the LGBTQIA+ horror film set at a gay conversion camp, will stream on Peacock. In addition, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Cooper Koch, and Darwin del Fabro are joining already cast Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germain and Carrie Preston in the feature written by the 3x Oscar nominated Hugo scribe.

Tann is a recurring guest star on Tyler Perry’s Bruh,” airing on BET+, playing Officer Darla Grills on the series, which is about the lives of a group of 30- something Black men as they explore the world of dating, careers and friendship in present-day society. She is also awaiting the release of the Bella Thorne executive produced short film Jelly, where she stars as ‘Edith,’ opposite Harley Quinn Smith. The Park Noak Agency repped actress starred in Blumhouse’s 2018 feature Cam. Other credits include a recurring guest star role on Netlflix’s hit series Dear White People in which she played Genifer, a bold trans woman on the Winchester campus in the satirical comedy, a representation that was powerful personally to Tann, as a Black, queer woman herself. Tann also had a recurring guest on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder and was cast in Cycle 23 of America’s Top Model.

Crute was recently announced to star opposite Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown and Nicole Beharie in the comedy Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul from production company Pinky Promise and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% banner. Crute starred in Annapurna’s Booksmart from Olivia Wilde, and Netflix’s cult favorite post-apocalyptic series Daybreak. Crute recently starred on the ABC comedy series Call Your Mother, opposite Kyra Sedgwick. Crute made his acting debut on Donald Glover’s award-winning series Atlanta, followed by arcs on Netflix’s cult hit series Trinkets and Orange is the New Black. Crute is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and NINETY5IVE.

Lore is currently recurring on the CW/Netflix drama All American. Lore’s past credits include a leading role in Blumhouse’s Into the Dark: My Valentine series for Hulu and has a recurring on the HBO Max series Doom Patrol. Lore is represented by Kevin Donahue Management and Erik Hyman of Paul Hastings.

Actor-writer-producer Kim recently starred opposite Brandon Flynn and Julia Goldani-Telles in the dark comedy Looks That Kill and recurred on the Netflix mini-series What/If starring Renée Zellweger. The comedy pilot Hoboken International! , which she co-wrote with Nate Grams, was featured in The Black List’s TV Writers Staffing Book and was a Top 10 Finalist in Final Draft’s Big Break Screenwriting Contest. High Expectations, a comedic web series that she wrote, produced, edited, and starred in, was featured on the homepages of Funny Or Die and WHOHAHA. Kim is represented by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Vault Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Koch will next appear in the independent Swallowed opposite Jena Malone directed by Carter Smith. Previously , he appeared in the Netflix Movie A New York Christmas Wedding. Koch is represented by Innovative Artists, Silver Lining Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

del Fabro was in the Original Brazilian Productions of Shrek The Musical, Fiddler on The Roof, The Wizard of Oz and was in the hit Brazilian soap opera, Ligações Perigosas (based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses). He recently starred as Puck in a Midsummer Night’s Dream with the Juneberry Collective, as Adam in The Feather Dosen’t Fall Far From The Tree at Signature Theatre and Dominic in ‘Real the play at the Tank. del Fabro is represented by Desert Wolf Productions.

Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing Logan’s untitled movie. Bacon and Scott Turner Schofield are serving as EPs.

Watch the casting announcement here: