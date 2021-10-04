Joel Fry Joins Alice Eve In Horror Pic ‘The Queen Mary’

EXCLUSIVE: Joel Fry (Cruella, Game of Thrones) has signed up for horror feature The Queen Mary and will star alongside Alice Eve (Belgravia).

Gary Shore (Dracula Untold) is directing the pic, which is a psychological horror/mystery exploring three interwoven stories, covering the violent disintegration of two families onboard the ship in 1938 and present day.

Principal photography is currently taking place at the UK-based ARRI/Creative Technologies studios, a virtual production facility which immerses cast and production crew inside CG environments rendered in real time with the help of a massive wraparound LED screen. Later in November, it will board the actual Queen Mary as part of the exclusive license granted to Imagination Design Works by the ship. The multi-storied ocean liner is currently located in dock at Long Beach, California.

Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan wrote the script with revisions by Gary Shore. The film is being produced by Brett Matthew Tomberlin of Imagination Design Works, Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science, Lars Sylvest, and Nigel Sinclair and Nicholas Ferrall of White Horse Pictures (The Woman in Black). Rocket Science is also handling world sales.

Tobin Armbrust is set to executive produce together with White Horse’s Cassidy Hartmann. Andy Trapani, Brian Gilbert, and Steve Sheldon of Epic Entertainment Group also serve as Executive Producers. White Horse Pictures’ Jeanne Elfant Festa is co-executive producing. Tom Vaughan is co-producing. Mali Elfman is producing alongside Mark Tomberlin, Chris Tomberlin, and Jordan Rambis who are executive producing as part of Imagination Design Works. Morgan Emmery and Julian Gross from Trinity Media Financing, Lina Ghandour from National Bank of Canada, and Imagination Design Works are financing.

Fry is represented by Will Hollinshead and Livi Shean of Independent Talent Group in the UK.