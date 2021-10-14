Joe Gatta Exits Millennium To Take Head Of Production Post At Capstone

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Gatta has been named Head of Production at Capstone, where he reunites with Christian Mercuri after previous stints at Millennium and Red Granite.

Gatta, who moved from an agent at Gersh to production exec who was head of production at Millennium and president of Red Granite Pictures, will steer all aspects of Capstone’s global film operation including oversight of development and production. Gatta told Deadline he is “thrilled to be taking on this role at Capstone and look forward to working with my friend and former colleague Christian Mercuri, head of acquisitions Ruzanna Kegeyan, and everyone at the company. Working with Christian is like coming home. We have a shorthand and love working together. Capstone is financially stable, aggressive and I look forward to building a commercial, mainstream slate of movies.”

Said Mercuri: “Joe’s incredible passion for the industry guides all that he does and over the course of his career he has developed exceptional relationships. We look forward to Joe joining Capstone’s production group and using his unique talents to grow our library.”

Gatta started in the WMA mailroom and then spent a decade as a Gersh agent before making the move to production for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Films as head of production. There, he oversaw a wide range of movies, but especially franchises including The Expendables, Rambo and the Gerard Butler Has Fallen series. Eight years later, Gatta helped launch Red Granite Pictures as president along with Mercuri. There, they presided over films that included the Martin Scorsese-Leonardo DiCaprio film The Wolf of Wall Street, the reboot Dumb and Dumber To, Friends with Kids, the Scott Cooper-directed Out of the Furnace starring Christian Bale and Daddy’s Home, the franchise that starred Will Farrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Gatta left when Red Granite became embroiled in the 1MDB financial scandal (Mercuri exited later). He returned to Millennium and jumped back on the franchises including The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood, and other films including the Roger Michell-directed Susan Sarandon-Kate Winslet film Blackbird.

Gatta is an executive producer on the Netflix movie “Me Time” starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

He joins Capstone after the company financed the Antoine Fuqua-directed Netflix film The Guilty with Jake Gyllenhaal starring, and is in pre-production on the Basil Iwanyk produced Kandahar starring Gerard Butler. Capstone just wrapped Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox.