Joe Biden Names Jessica Rosenworcel As Permanent FCC Chair, Nominates Gigi Sohn To Open Slot On Commission

President Joe Biden plans to name Jessica Rosenworcel as permanent chair of the FCC, while he will nominate Gigi Sohn to fill a vacancy on the commission.

Lobbyists and lawmakers have been buzzing for months over the delay in Biden’s decision over the commission, which has been deadlocked 2-2 between Republicans and Democrats since he came into office.

Rosenworcel, who has been acting chair, will be the first woman to become permanent chair of the 87-year-old commission. Biden also nominated her for an additional term.

Sohn, a longtime public interest advocate who served as counselor to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, who served during Barack Obama’s second term, had been viewed as one of the contenders for a slot on the commission. If Rosenworcel is confirmed to a new term and Sohn to fill the vacancy, Democrats will hold a 3-2 majority on the FCC, allowing them to tackle priorities like restoring net neutrality rules.

Rosenworcel was first confirmed to the commission in 2012, and served until early 2017. She was confirmed to a new term in August of that year.

The commission’s three other members are Geoffrey Starks, a Democrat, and Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington, both Republicans. The vacancy was created earlier this year when Ajit Pai, who served as commissioner during Donald Trump’s administration, stepped down, as is tradition when there is a change in the White House.

Biden also nominated Alan Davidson, senior adviser at the Mozilla Foundation, as assistant secretary for Communications and Information at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The selections drew praise from public interest group Free Press, which has advocated for net neutrality and against media and telecom consolidation. Its CEO, Craig Aaron, said in a statement that it was “a dream team for anyone who cares about the future of the internet and the media.”

Sohn most recently has been a distinguished fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy and a Benton Senior Fellow and Public Advocate. Before working at the FCC, she co-founded and served as CEO of Public Knowledge, the public interest group. If confirmed, she will be the first openly LGBTIQ+ commissioner in the history of the commission.

As the FCC has had a partisan split this year, Rosenworcel has largely pursued non-controversial policies in areas like robocalls and pandemic broadband access. She had sought the position as permanent chair, with more than two dozen senators lobbying the president to designate her as permanent chair. There also had been concern that the delay in naming nominees to the FCC risked Republicans gaining a majority, as Rosenworcel would have been forced to leave the commission at the end of the year because her term has lapsed. There also had been speculation that the White House was also looking at other potential nominees for chair, including Sohn and Catherine Sandoval, a former member of the California Public Utilities Commission.