‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer To Win Edinburgh Outstanding Achievement Award

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is to be handed an Outstanding Achievement Award at next week’s Edinburgh Television Festival Awards.

Comer will be celebrated for her “remarkable range of work”, which includes three series as lead in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC America dramedy Killing Eve, Jack Thorne’s recent Channel 4 drama Help and blockbuster films such as Free Guy and The Last Duel.

The awards will take place next Thursday at 1pm on Edinburgh TV Festival’s official Twitter account and be hosted by British-Kurdish comedian Kae Kurd.

The likes of David Tennant, Keeley Hawes and Billie Piper are nominated in the Best TV Actor category, with Graham Norton, Grayson Perry and Romesh Ranganathan up for Best TV Presenter.

This year’s Edinburgh featured the biggest names in UK TV and took place remotely for the second year in a row.