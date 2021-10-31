Jo-Carroll Dennison Dies: Oldest Living Former Miss America Was 97

Jo-Carroll Dennison, the oldest living Miss America at the time of her death and who held the title in the darkest days of World War II, passed at her home in Idyllwild, Calif. Oct. 18. Her death was confirmed by her son, who did not provide a cause.

Dennison won the competition in 1942, giving an energetic performance of the song “Deep in the Heart of Texas” while dressed in a cowgirl outfit. Her talent segment won her the newspaper title of “The Texas Tornado,” and she swept the talent and swimsuit contests on her way to winning the competition.

She spent the next year entertaining the troops, although balking at times at the requirement that she appear in a swimsuit, eventually cutting short her tour.

She went on to Hollywood, appearing in the war propaganda film Winged Victory (1944) and The Jolson Story (1946), the latter about the entertainer Al Jolson. She later appeared on television with Frank Sinatra and Ed Sullivan, and in a few episodes of the series Dick Tracy in 1950.

Dennison was briefly married to the comedian Phil Silvers, which gave her further entrée into Hollywood circles.

“I’m glad to have lived long enough to see how women’s fight against inequality, sexual harassment and abuse has finally come to the fore,” she said in a video she made in September for this year’s observance of the 100th anniversary of the Miss America pageant.