‘Dennis & Gnasher’ Distributor Jetpack Boards Alan Carr’s Talking Dog Sky Kids Clip Show

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Carr’s Sky Kids clip show in which the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge voices a talking dog has been picked up for international distribution by global kids and family content distributor Jetpack Distribution.

Jetpack has taken all non-UK rights to Silly Animals, a 20 x 6-minute spoof animal clip show that sees the UK comedian voice Gary the vlogging dog, who sneaks into a secret underground vault on a mission to show the world what animals are really like, with clips of pratt-falling pandas, moonwalking marmots, and calamitous koalas.

Rebel Television and Media/Silver Star Productions’ show launched on Sky Kids last month.

“We laughed a lot at this show,” said Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner. “Alan Carr brings his inimitable style to the narration as Gary and a host of brilliant voiceovers make it a truly excellent addition to our comedy line up.”

Jetpack also distributes Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed, Clangers and Kitty is Not a Cat.