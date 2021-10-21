‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer, Producer & Alum Monica Raymund On Tonight’s Big Exit

Jesse Spencer said goodbye to NBC’s Chicago Fire after 10 seasons on Wednesday night and the actor says his character Matt Casey’s departure was “perfect.”

“It wraps up ten years for me,” Spencer told members of the media about his exit from the series. “I think it was pretty organic that he’s leaving and he’s going for three years but is he? We don’t know. It’s been a long time coming when you know how these compadres have gone through life and death together. It’s hard to say goodbye, you know, see you soon, kind of thing. It was bittersweet but I really enjoyed it and we got some laughs out of it.”

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode (l-r) Eamonn Walker, David Eigneberg, Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer , Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Derek Haas NBC

Series executive producer Derek Haas revealed his feelings about having to say goodbye to Spencer while reflecting on all they accomplished together.

“I hate that Jessie’s leaving,” he said. “It was a very difficult episode to write. He’s been incredible from day one of the pilot to right now and he’s one of my favorite people beyond acting. Anytime I was in Chicago, I would call Jessie to get together. Anyways, I have bittersweet feelings or just bitter feelings but I thought the episode turned out really well. I just want to thank Jesse publicly for his amazing service and friendship and for making the show incredible.”

Spencer explained after spending nearly two decades on the small screen, he’s looking forward to exploring other opportunities.

“I realized I’d been doing TV for a long time, I added it up,” he shared. “I think this year is my 18th year on television because I went straight from House to Chicago Fire. We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show. He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start but there are other things I’d like to do in the future. There’s family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.

CHICAGO FIRE — “Two Hundred” Episode Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey NBC

With Casey and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) only just getting their relationship going, things will get complicated for the pair as they give long distance a go.

“It was difficult because I really like Kara and we’ve established a really nice relationship. I really liked working with her,” Spencer said. “And there’s always a chance I’ll come back, too. We’re still toying with the ‘Will Casey come back?’ That’s a possibility, you know. Derek and I talked about that and it’s a possibility for me too.”

Leaving the show rarely ever means you stay gone, as has been the case with Spencer’s former costar Monica Raymund who played his wife Gabby Dawson for six seasons. She’s returned as a guest star in seasons 7 and 8.

“I just recently found out,” Raymund told Deadline exclusively of Spencer’s departure at the premiere for Season 2 of her Starz series Hightown. “I miss my man. I miss my Casey.”

She added, “I wish Jesse all the best. I love him so much. They were so lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he does next.”

CHICAGO FIRE — “The Strongest Among Us” Episode 620 — Pictured: Monica Raymund as Gabriela Dawson NBC

Raymund also confirmed she was due to return at the end of last season but was unable to do so due to Covid restrictions. Her return would’ve tied into Matt and Sylvie’s storyline as Sylvie struggled to move ahead with the new romance because of her friendship with Gabby and her fear that he still had feelings for his ex-wife.

And just like Spencer, Raymund is always open to a return to Firehouse 51.

“I love Derek, he’s my boy,” she said with a wide smile. “I never close the door on Gabriela Dawson. The door is always open. I never say no to an opportunity to tell stories.”

Could Dawsey’s paths cross once again say at the Stellaride wedding? You’ll have to keep watching.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.