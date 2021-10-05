Jessica Biel Replaces Elisabeth Moss In Limited Drama ‘Candy’ As Hulu Hands True-Crime Tale Series Order

Jessica Biel is to play Texas killer Candy Montgomery, who killed her church friend with an ax, in a limited true-crime drama series for Hulu.

The streamer has handed Candy, which comes from The Act pair Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, a series order.

It comes after the project landed at the streamer last year with The Handmaid’s Tale and Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss in the lead role. Deadline understands Moss dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

The series is set in 1980 Texas, where Candy Montgomery (Biel) seemingly had it all – a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

Biel will also executive produce with her producing partner Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. It is her latest on-screen TV role after starring in The Sinner. Biel also produces Freeform’s Cruel Summer.

Michael Uppendahl, who has worked on Mad Men, Fargo, and FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

The series is produced by UCP and 20th Television. Veith, who wrote the pilot script, and Antosca, who are under overall deals at UCP, will also exec produce with Alex Hedlund. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

