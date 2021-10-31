Jerry Remy Dies: Boston Red Sox Broadcaster And Ex-MLB Player Was 68

Jerry Remy, a beloved player/broadcaster who was voted the first president of the fan’s “Red Sox Nation,” died Saturday night. He was 68 and his death was the result of a long battle with lung cancer.

Remy had taken a leave from his role as a NESN analyst for Red Sox games on Aug. 4 to undergo treatment for lung cancer. His last public appearance came on Oct. 5 during the Red Sox playoff game against the New York Yankees. in the American League Wild Card Game. Remy threw out the ceremonial first pitch, brought onto the field in a cart while wearing an oxygen attachment. His pitch went to Dennis Eckersley, his former teammate and one of his broadcast booth partners.

“We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster, and 13-year cancer warrior,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. “Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”

Remy was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He suffered relapses multiple times, including this year.

“Jerry Remy grew up in Massachusetts rooting for the Red Sox and lived his dream as a player and beloved broadcaster with the team. He forged a personal connection with Boston fans and inspired many with his fight against cancer. The Players Association joins Jerry’s family, friends and fans in mourning his loss,” the MLB Players Association said in a statement.

Former teammate Fred Lynn tweeted, “I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation. R.I.P. Remdog.”

Former NESN broadcast partner Don Orsillo tweeted: “Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN.”

“Red Sox Nation lost a beloved icon. I lost a longtime friend, teammate and broadcast partner. He will be missed by all. Fenway Park will never be the same again,” Eckersley said in a statement released by NESN.

Remy played second base for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and joined NESN in 1988. He became known as “RemDawg” by his fans, and was elected by fans as first president of “Red Sox Nation” late in the 2007 season, the organization’s formal fan club.

He was selected to baseball’s All-Star Game in 1978, when he hit .278 with 24 doubles, 6 triples, 2 home runs and 33 RBIs. He also stole 30 bases.

Remy began his major league career with the California Angels in 1975. In three seasons, he hit an overall .275 with 140 doubles, 38 triples, 7 home runs and 399 RBIs. He also had 208 stolen bases during his 10 years in the majors.

He is survived by his wife, Phoebe, two sons and a daughter.