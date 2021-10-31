Skip to main content
Jerry Remy Dies: Boston Red Sox Broadcaster And Ex-MLB Player Was 68

AP

Jerry Remy, a beloved player/broadcaster who was voted the first president of the fan’s “Red Sox Nation,” died Saturday night. He was 68 and his death was the result of a long battle with lung cancer.

Remy had taken a leave from his role as a NESN analyst for Red Sox games on Aug. 4 to undergo treatment for lung cancer. His last public appearance came on Oct. 5 during the Red Sox playoff game against the New York Yankees. in the American League Wild Card Game. Remy threw out the ceremonial first pitch, brought onto the field in a cart while wearing an oxygen attachment. His pitch went to Dennis Eckersley, his former teammate and one of his broadcast booth partners.

