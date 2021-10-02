×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Now Second On Show’s All-Time Consecutive Wins List

Matt Amodio
Matt Amodio on 'Jeopardy!' Sony Pictures Television

Just one week after he became only the third contestant in Jeopardy! history to win more than $1 million, Matt Amodio took ownership of another record. Tonight, he became the player with the second-highest number of consecutive wins in the show’s history.

Amodio’s streak is now 33, placing him behind only Ken Jennings, who remains number one with a massive 74 wins.

“Ken’s always been the face of Jeopardy! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him,” Amodio said when asked about Jennings. “To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”

The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Jennings, whose 74-game streak yielded $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories.

The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Conn. will next play on Monday.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad