Jensen Ackles Joins Alec Baldwin In Western ‘Rust’

EXCLUSIVE: Jensen Ackles is set to join the ensemble cast of Rust, the feature Western that stars Alec Baldwin and is written and directed by Joel Souza. Travis FimmelBrady Noon and Frances Fisher are also on board. The film is based on a story by Souza and Baldwin.

CAA Media Finance handling domestic sales for the pic, with Highland Film Group repping international. Baldwin will produce under his El Dorado Pictures banner along with Matt DelPiano through his Cavalry Media, Ryan Donnell Smith through Thomasville Pictures, Anjul Nigam of Brittany House Pictures and Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher of Short Porch Pictures. Allen Cheney, Emily Hunter Salveson as well as Christopher M.B. Sharp and Jennifer E. Lamb will serve as executive producers. BondIt Media Capital and Hunter Salveson and Donnell Smith’s Streamline Global are on board for financing.

The story follows an Supernatural, recently landed the huge role of Soldier Boy in the highly-anticipated third season of the Emmy nominated The Boys. He is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and attorney P.J. Shapiro.

