Jenni Konner Joins ‘Immigrant’ Starring Kumail Nanjiani As Co-Showrunner; Ramin Bahrani To Direct Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jenni Konner has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant, starring and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, as executive producer and co-showrunner. Additionally, The White Tiger filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has been tapped to direct and executive produce the series about the origin story of stripper troupe Chippendales.

Immigrant, which received an eight-episode straight-to-series order from Hulu, is written and executive produced by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel.

Starring Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales, the series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Immigrant is executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Konner, Bahrani and Emily V. Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi, who also write on the series. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

Konner is executive producer/co-showrunner on the upcoming Freeform dramedy series Single Drunk Female. Via her Jenni Konner Productions she also executive produces The Bobby Love Story, a one-hour drama in the works at FX starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer and exec produced by Kerry Washington. Previously, Konner and her former longtime producing partner Lena Dunham worked together on all six seasons of HBO’s Girls. The two also developed and executive produced comedy series Camping, starring Jennifer Garner, at HBO. Konner is repped by CAA.

Bahrani wrote, directed and produced crime drama The White Tiger. He also is set to adapt, direct and produce the film adaptation of the novel Amnesty for Netflix. He’s repped by WME.