White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive For Covid-19

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

She issued a statement on Sunday in which she said that she last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday, “when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.”

Psaki decided on Wednesday not to travel with Biden on his trip to Europe, in what was described at the time as a family emergency. Instead, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre traveled on the trip instead.

She said that the family emergency was that members of her household had tested positive.

“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” she said. “However, today, I tested positive for COVID.”

Given that she is vaccinated, Psaki’s positive test would indicate a breakthrough case of Covid. She said that she has experienced only mild symptoms, but will quarantine for 10 days and after a negative test.

Psaki’s last White House briefing was on Wednesday. Reporters who cover the briefing have to attest that they have been vaccinated or get tested before gaining access to the White House grounds.

Her complete statement is below:

On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the President due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID. While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency. I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.

Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home. I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the ten day quarantine following a negative rapid test, which is an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance, taken out of an abundance of caution.