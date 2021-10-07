Jeff Perry To Join Hilary Swank In Alaska-Set Drama Pilot For ABC

Scandal alum Jeff Perry is set as the male lead opposite Hilary Swank in ABC’s Alaska-set drama pilot from Spotlight and Stillwater director Tom McCarthy and 20th Television.

Written, executive produced and directed by McCarthy, the Untitled Alaska Project features Swank as Eileen, a star journalist who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

Perry plays Stanley, a solid leader but not without his own quirks. A journeyman journalist, raised in Alaska. He’s had a long career as an editor working in various metro dailies in the lower 48. He came back to Anchorage with the express idea of running the daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. He sees the end of the line now and wants to leave the paper better than when he found it, which is an impossible task. Having worked with Eileen (Swank) twenty years ago, he seeks her out to join him in Alaska with a job offer at the paper.

Swank executive produces with McCarthy and Melissa Wells via McCarthy’s Slow Pony productions. Former Fox 21 Television Studios boss Bert Salke will exec produce through this Co-lab21 banner along with Anchorage Daily News President and CEO Ryan Binkley and reporter Kyle Hopkins. 20th Television is the studio.

Perry is known for his fan-favorite role of Cyrus Beene opposite Kerry Washington on all seven seasons of ABC’s hit series Scandal. He can soon be seen in Shondaland series Inventing Anna, as well as the Nash Bridges feature film. His other recent television credits also include Dirty John, Grey’s Anatomy and Paramount Plus’ One Dollar. Perry is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Innovative Artists.