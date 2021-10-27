Jeff Nichols Parts Ways With Next ‘Quiet Place’ Movie At Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: The next film in the A Quiet Place universe will be looking for someone to take over directing reins as sources tell Deadline that Paramount Pictures and Jeff Nichols are amicably parting ways on the franchise’s untitled next movie. Sources add that the director is pivoting to focus on the sci-fi project he is developing at Paramount, which the studio is very high on.

Sources say top agencies already are submitting options for Nichols’ replacement and the studio will act fast as this film is still a high priority after A Quiet Place Part II just became one of the bigger box office hits of the year.

Not much more is known about this project other than it not being a threequel but rather a spinoff, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. The hope is this film would help set up a potential Quiet Place universe that the studio can build on for years to come. It is also known that, while not out of the question, Emily Blunt and Krasinski likely would not reprise their roles in this installment.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer. A Quiet Place Part II, the first post-pandemic theatrical-only release, opened to $57 million at the domestic box office, has earned $297 million worldwide and garnered a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.