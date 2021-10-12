Jean Smart, Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Charlie Plummer Starring In Limelight And eOne’s ‘Wildflower’; Morning Moon, Hunting Lane Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Limelight and eOne have set an all-star cast for its upcoming drama Wildflower including Jean Smart, marking her the first film project she has signed on to since winning her Best Actress Emmy. Starring alongside Smart are Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Charlie Plummer, and Samantha Brook Hyde. Limelight and eOne are fully financing with Matt Smukler directing and Jana Savage writing.

Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker of Limelight are producing along with Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill of Hunting Lane Films and Ethan Lazar, Kyle Owens, Austen Rydell, and Billie Lourd of Morning Moon Productions. Morning Moon has been developing the project since 2020, when they optioned Savage’s script. They are currently in -post-production on the doc Watershed.

The film is based on Smukler’s family, the pic is a coming-of-age dark comedy that follows Bea Johnson from birth to graduation as she navigates life with a parent with an intellectual disability and an extended family that can’t quite agree on the best way to help.

Jen Gorton and Jillian Share overseeing for eOne. CJ Barbato of Limelight will co-produce.

Shipka is repped by WME and Anonymous Content, Smart is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment, Daddario is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment, Plummer is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment and Mihok is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.