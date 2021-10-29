Jason Sudeikis Provides Somewhat Of A Response To Mitt Romney As Ted Lasso

Mitt Romney’s flurry of tweets of him dressed as Ted Lasso culminated in one directed at Jason Sudeikis.

“After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor. How was my Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis?” Romney wrote of the comedian, who once portrayed him on Saturday Night Live.

Sudeikis doesn’t tweet, but did “like” a post from Alex Baze, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, per TVLine. “The scariest thing he could think of was kindness,” Baze wrote. Sudeikis also has been liking a slew of others who have been dressing up as the character for Halloween.

The scariest thing he could think of was kindness. https://t.co/sEjfO3B7Hy — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) October 28, 2021

Other reaction to Romney came from Thursday late night hosts. Seth Meyers pointed to one of Romney’s posts, in which he is handing a biscuit to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), to make the case that “you know you are unpopular when you can single handedly ruin one of America’s favorite TV shows.” That was an apparent reference not to Romney but to Sinema, who has balked at aspects of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, to the dismay of progressives.

Jimmy Kimmel said on his ABC show of the Romney-Sinema picture, “They are having so much fun as the country dies….Put a ‘this may be vomit’ button on it.”

What Romney’s posts did draw is attention, on a day when much of the political media was focused on Democrats’ efforts to advance Biden’s agenda on Capitol Hill. HuffPost’s Igor Bobic reported that Romney was out of costume during Senate votes.

Last weekend, Romney has actually promoted Sudeikis’ appearance as host of Saturday Night Live.