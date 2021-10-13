Jason Segel To Star In ‘Shrinking’, Apple TV+ Comedy Series From ‘Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence & Brett Goldstein

Apple TV+ has given a formal series green light to Shrinking, a 10-episode comedy series starring Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, coming off their Emmy wins for the streamer’s hit comedy Ted Lasso.

Written by Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Shrinking is produced by Ted Lasso studio Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein executive producers alongside Doozer’s Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer is a co-executive producer.

This is the second Apple Original starring Segel; the former How I Met Your Mother and Forgetting Sarah Marshall lead also stars in Apple Original Films’ upcoming The Sky is Everywhere based on the best-selling YA Novel of the same name. Segel recently created, executive produced and starred in Dispatches From Elsewhere, which ran on AMC for one season, and plays Paul Westhead in HBO’s upcoming Lakes series.

Shrinking also marks Apple’s third series from Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television alongside Ted Lasso and the recently announced Bad Monkey. The rapidly growing portfolio could make a case for Apple which, along with the other major streamers, is believed to be pursuing the prolific creator for an overall deal while Warner Bros. TV is also expected to step up to try and keep him in the fold beyond his current pact. In addition to the three Apple TV+ shows, Doozer has two series on HBO Max, a Clone High reboot, which has a two-season pickup, and the upcoming Head of the Class reboot.

Goldstein stars and serves as writer/co-executive producer on Ted Lasso, which Lawrence is executive producer and showrunner on. The series, co-created, executive produced and headlined by Jason Sudeikis, recently broke records as the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, and landed a total of seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein.

