Jason Ross & Former AMC & Spotify Execs Team To Launch Podcast Firm Fresh Produce Media

EXCLUSIVE: The booming podcasting sector is getting another player.

Jason Ross, who founded consultancy Mercer + Ross, has launched Fresh Produce Media with a cadre of television, film and streaming veterans.

The company will focus on developing and producing narrative audio series and has also struck a number of development deals with the likes of Mick Jagger’s Jagged Films, Gerber Pictures and sports-centric studio game1.

Fresh Produce currently has ten series in production across the arts, entertainment, music storytelling, wellness, sports, true crime, and science fiction genres.

The team includes former IFC and AMC exec Colin Moore, who will oversee content and development, Maureen Traynor, former head of business operations at Spotify Studios, who will run operations, and ex-Radical Media exec Joe Killian, who will focus on growth.

Its first development deal is with game1, founded by Sicario producer Basil Iwanyk and sports industry exec Greg Economou. It also has development and production deals underway with Oso Studios and Omega Institute.

Jason Ross said, “We are excited to be introducing new stories and voices to the narrative audio space. We’re not in this just to replicate what everyone has heard before. Fresh Produce’s ambition is to be a major influence on the next wave of audio entertainment.”