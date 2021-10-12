Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh & Robin Wright To Receive Stockholm Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Awards

Stockholm Film Festival has signed up a trio of big names to receive its Lifetime Achievement Awards – Bronzes Horses – during this year’s event.

Kenneth Branagh will be in Stockholm to pic up his prize after a screening of his new movie Belfast, which is seen as a hot contender in this year’s awards season, on November 20.

Jane Campion, whose The Power Of The Dog screens at the fest, and Robin Wright, whose Land is playing, will both accept their prizes digitally, on November 13 and 18 respectively.

The festival has also confirmed its final program, which features 43% female directors, a new high-watermark for the event. Movies also screening include Annette, Spencer, Jane by Charlotte, The Hand Of God, and The Souvenir Part II.

Stockholm Film Festival takes place November 10-21.