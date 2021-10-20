Jane Campion Set To Receive Director’s Tribute At 2021 Gotham Awards

Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Campion, whose latest film The Power of the Dog for Netflix has been playing the fall festival circuit to critical acclaim, has been selected to receive the Director’s Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony, which will take place live November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Campion was the first female director to win the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or, for her lauded 1993 film The Piano, and one of only seven women to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar. The Piano also received over 30 international awards along with nine Academy Award nominations and three wins including for Best Screenplay for Campion. Most recently, Campion was awarded the Silver Lion for directing at the Venice Film Festival for Power of the Dog, which is her first theatrical feature in over a decade and which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi-Smit McPhee. Netflix will put it in limited theatrical release November 17, and begin streaming December 1.

“Jane Campion is a trailblazer, telling beautiful, bold stories with astounding emotional depth,” said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute. “With her remarkable return to feature films with The Power of the Dog, she further cements her stature as one the greatest directors working today. It’s such an honor to recognize this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Gotham Awards

Campion’s other films include Sweetie, which premiered at Cannes; An Angel at My Table which won seven prizes at the Venice Film Festival, including the Silver Lion; The Portrait of a Lady which was nominated for two Academy Awards; Holy Smoke which was nominated for the Golden Lion and won the Elvira Notari Prize at Venice; In the Cut which premiered at Toronto; and Bright Star which was nominated for the Golden Palm in Cannes.

In television, Campion created, co-wrote, co-directed and executive produced the two-season miniseries Top of the Lake. It ultimately received eight Emmy nominations including Outstanding Lead Actress for Elizabeth Moss, who also won a Golden Globe for her performance.

The Gotham Awards previously announced that Kristen Stewart will receive the Performer Tribute, Eamonn Bowles the Industry Tribute, and the cast of The Harder They Fall the Ensemble Tribute at this year’s ceremony.

Full nominations for the Gothams will be announced Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.