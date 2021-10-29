‘X-Men’ Star James McAvoy To Reprise Olivier-Winning ‘Cyrano De Bergerac’ At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Actor James McAvoy will finally reprise his performance in the title role of director Jamie Lloyd’s Olivier Award-winning revival of Cyrano de Bergerac, with the pandemic-delayed staging at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York now set for April 5 to May 22, 2022.

The production, which won the Olivier for Best Play Revival for a 2019 staging at London’s Playhouse Theatre, was originally scheduled to play BAM in spring 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid shutdown.

In addition to BAM, the production’s 2022 engagements also include dates at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre (February 3-March 12) and the Theatre Royal Glasgow (March 18-26).

The new version of the Edmond Rostand classic was adapted by Martin Crimp and co-stars Evelyn Miller as Roxane.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd, James McAvoy and this incredible company to BAM for a Cyrano like no other,” BAM Artistic Director David Binder said. “Contemporary, arresting, romantic, dazzling…we couldn’t be more excited for it to take the Harvey Theater stage.”

Said Lloyd, “It’s a dream come true to be bringing our electrifying ensemble to BAM. With linguistic ingenuity, the play celebrates the power of human connection, and—having waited so long—we can’t wait to connect with new audiences in New York.”

With set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and music and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac also stars Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

The production marks the latest collaboration between McAvoy and Lloyd, the artistic director of The Jamie Lloyd Company, following The Ruling Class and Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios), Three Days of Rain (Apollo Theatre), and Heart of Darkness (BBC Radio 4).

The actor is perhaps best known for such film credits as X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: First Class, Glass, Split, The Last Station, Atonement and The Last King of Scotland, among others. His television credits include His Dark Materials, Watership Down, Shameless, Early Door and State of Play.

In addition to Lloyd’s many London credits, the director was most recently on Broadway with his staging of Betrayal in 2019 starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. He directed a different adaptation of Cyrano on Broadway in 2012 starring Douglas Hodge in the title role.

The upcoming Cyrano de Bergerac at BAM is produced by Ambassador Theater Group Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.